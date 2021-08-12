Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 8,737 Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,737 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Pulse Biosciences worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $2,966,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 950,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after buying an additional 67,501 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 27,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 523.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 26,729 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday.

PLSE opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $641.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.60. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $45.82.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulse Biosciences Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

