Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of China Online Education Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in China Online Education Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in China Online Education Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,124,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,196,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in China Online Education Group by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 24,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on China Online Education Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Benchmark downgraded China Online Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

COE stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. China Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $30.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of -0.86.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $91.64 million for the quarter.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

