Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,647 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Zynex worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZYXI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Zynex by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Zynex by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Zynex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $513.75 million, a PE ratio of 98.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. Zynex had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,405.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $2,689,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,320 shares of company stock valued at $2,851,474. Company insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

ZYXI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

