Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,844 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Gritstone bio worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at about $2,626,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Gritstone bio by 147.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 55,415 shares in the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRTS opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.10. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.25. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 157.14% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRTS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gritstone bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.