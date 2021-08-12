NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.60. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$3.39, with a volume of 602,123 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVA. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NuVista Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.52.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$765.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$151.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 0.5115937 earnings per share for the current year.

About NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.