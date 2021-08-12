NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $187.50 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NVDA. Argus increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $156.25 to $172.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.45. 157,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,298,852. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $109.58 and a 52 week high of $208.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $489.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.47, for a total value of $573,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,526,569.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

