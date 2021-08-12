NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at UBS Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $184.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $143.75 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $137.50 to $187.50 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $168.75 to $177.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.45. The company had a trading volume of 157,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,298,852. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $489.55 billion, a PE ratio of 94.11, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.32. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $109.58 and a 52 week high of $208.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total transaction of $4,451,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,461,614.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.2% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 34,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,817,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 110,239 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 328.3% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 28,012 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,471 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 57.6% in the second quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

