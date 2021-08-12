nYFI Market Cap Achieves $667,802.49 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 149.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last week, nYFI has traded up 150% against the US dollar. nYFI has a total market cap of $667,802.49 and approximately $10.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nYFI coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00055102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00015014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.75 or 0.00862546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00108681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.44 or 0.00155454 BTC.

nYFI Profile

nYFI (N0031) is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

nYFI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nYFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

