Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OSH. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE OSH traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.40. 9,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.24. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.70.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,087,240 shares in the company, valued at $466,067,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,260,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $436,657,836.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,149,829 shares of company stock worth $488,622,665 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 5.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 13.4% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.