Oak Street Health Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,128 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,424% compared to the average daily volume of 74 put options.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $51.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion and a PE ratio of -0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $66.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.24.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.93.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $1,585,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,817,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,098,810.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,260,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $436,657,836.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,149,829 shares of company stock valued at $488,622,665. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

