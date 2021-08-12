Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.0918 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for $0.0918 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $137.67 million and approximately $22.58 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

