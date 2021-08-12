Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Nordea Equity Research started coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 30.83.

OTLY opened at 17.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 22.45. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of 17.04 and a twelve month high of 29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

