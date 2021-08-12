OAX Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. In the last seven days, OAX has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. OAX has a total market cap of $13.32 million and approximately $555,581.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00055434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $385.23 or 0.00870891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00108822 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.38 or 0.00156851 BTC.

About OAX

OAX is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,896,351 coins. The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

