Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Position Reduced by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,271 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,782 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 8,395,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,475,000 after purchasing an additional 294,460 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,649,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,145,000 after purchasing an additional 514,525 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,581,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,330,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,571 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $26.87. 9,237,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,564,246. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.54.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.76) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

