Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stake Lifted by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum makes up 4.1% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,782 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $38,571,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,571 shares during the period. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $20,657,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.87. 9,244,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,564,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.76) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

