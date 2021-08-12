Ocean Capital Management LLC Has $5.07 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ocean Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,699 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.2% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in Visa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.62.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.59. The stock had a trading volume of 474,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,311,210. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $453.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

