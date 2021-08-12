OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.43. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 20.86%.

OCFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens raised OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth $1,433,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 75.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 35,284 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 33.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.96. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.67%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

