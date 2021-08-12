Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.97 million and a P/E ratio of -3.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

About Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

