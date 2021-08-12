OceanTech Acquisitions I (NASDAQ:OTECU) Trading 0.1% Higher

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTECU)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. 54,165 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 35,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTECU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

