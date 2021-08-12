Oddz (ODDZ) Market Cap Tops $7.22 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular exchanges. Oddz has a market cap of $7.22 million and $2.38 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oddz has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00046496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00143243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00152461 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,406.61 or 1.00215617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.07 or 0.00871270 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,127,142 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

