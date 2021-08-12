ODUWA (OWC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,668.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. ODUWA has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $13,668.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,012.70 or 0.99876700 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00031126 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00069841 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001019 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00014636 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000535 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

