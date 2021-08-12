Odyssey Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.69 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $9.16 million and $2.69 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00055435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00015173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.84 or 0.00867739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00109515 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00154634 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars.

