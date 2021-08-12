Offshift (XFT) Price Down 3.9% This Week

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Offshift coin can now be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00003912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $6.45 million and approximately $91,598.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,700,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

