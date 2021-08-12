OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Upgraded by Mizuho to Buy

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

NYSE:OGE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,889. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $35.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 592.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

