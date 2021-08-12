Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $292.00 at Morgan Stanley

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.33.

ODFL stock opened at $276.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $276.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.12.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

