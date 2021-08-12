Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $292.00 at Morgan Stanley

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.67% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.33.
ODFL stock opened at $276.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $276.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.12.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.