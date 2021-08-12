Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) CEO Buys $101,425.06 in Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) CEO James Eccher purchased 8,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $101,425.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Eccher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, James Eccher purchased 8,770 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.00.

OSBC traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 12,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,529. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $337.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.42. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 27.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 11.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 199,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on OSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

