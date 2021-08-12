Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ OLK traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.91. 8,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,895. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.57. Olink Holding AB has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $42.20.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLK. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.