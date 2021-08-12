Olyseum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $172,984.00 (OLY)

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 12th. Olyseum has a market cap of $16.45 million and approximately $172,984.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Olyseum has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Olyseum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00046530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00140773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.78 or 0.00156209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,494.07 or 0.99601696 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $383.93 or 0.00859440 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Olyseum Coin Profile

Olyseum launched on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,168,513,692 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Olyseum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Olyseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

