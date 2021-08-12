Omni Price Hits $4.14 on Major Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $4.14 or 0.00009305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and $4,907.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.67 or 0.00376509 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006625 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000459 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,251 coins and its circulating supply is 562,935 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.