OneRoot Network Market Capitalization Hits $616,358.84 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 40.5% higher against the dollar. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $616,358.84 and approximately $87,563.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneRoot Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OneRoot Network

RNT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

