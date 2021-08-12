Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) dropped 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 6,188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 117,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00.

Onion Global (NYSE:OG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.09 million for the quarter.

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

