Onooks (OOKS) Reaches One Day Volume of $132,842.00

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Onooks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Onooks has a total market cap of $3.64 million and $132,842.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Onooks has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Onooks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00047203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00142405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.54 or 0.00154460 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,993.14 or 0.99934888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $393.66 or 0.00874356 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Onooks Coin Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,140,204 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

Buying and Selling Onooks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onooks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Onooks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Onooks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Onooks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.