Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.850-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.72 million.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $76.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39 and a beta of 1.24. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.60.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.75.

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $2,229,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,137 shares in the company, valued at $14,110,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,610,959. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.