Ontology Trading Up 14.3% Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00002156 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $841.74 million and approximately $231.87 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00062600 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00036488 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.59 or 0.00309481 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000747 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00035516 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 878,027,426 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

