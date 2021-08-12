Open Governance Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 12th. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000953 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $179,449.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00055434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $385.23 or 0.00870891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00108822 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.38 or 0.00156851 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.