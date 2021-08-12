Open Platform (OPEN) Achieves Market Cap of $3.94 Million

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last week, Open Platform has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $152,241.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00055478 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.96 or 0.00865766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00109087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.95 or 0.00158141 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.