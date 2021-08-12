OpenDAO Market Cap Tops $7.05 Million (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. OpenDAO has a market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenDAO coin can now be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00055703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00015094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.01 or 0.00875470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00110450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.82 or 0.00155674 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

