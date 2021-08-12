OpenOcean Price Tops $0.43 (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000960 BTC on exchanges. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $33.66 million and $2.51 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00046622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00142659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00151860 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,448.34 or 1.00086971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $386.10 or 0.00869403 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

