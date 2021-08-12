Opium Price Up 30.6% Over Last Week (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, Opium has traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Opium has a market cap of $10.09 million and approximately $98.50 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.42 or 0.00005445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00046688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00144346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00152937 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,470.62 or 0.99905239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.18 or 0.00869822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

