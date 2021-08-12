OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. OPKO Health posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.57 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on OPK. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ OPK traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.76. 52,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,789,121. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $724,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,602.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in OPKO Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 628,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 256,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 568.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 801,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 681,672 shares during the period. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

