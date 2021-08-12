Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.74) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.83). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.47) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

APLS has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

APLS stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after buying an additional 777,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $37,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,285,000 after purchasing an additional 596,820 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12,759.8% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 385,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 382,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $13,903,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $681,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $7,900,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,178 shares of company stock worth $9,805,800. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

