Oppenheimer Weighs in on Aterian, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATER)

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aterian in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aterian’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 108.98%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

NASDAQ:ATER traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,021. The company has a market cap of $141.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 4.21. Aterian has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $48.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

