Oppenheimer Weighs in on Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.34). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVDL has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of AVDL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.08. 3,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.54 and a beta of 1.29. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.47.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.