Oppenheimer Weighs in on Beyond Air, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Beyond Air in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Beyond Air’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 111.52% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on XAIR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

XAIR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.10. 2,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 9.80 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The stock has a market cap of $188.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of -0.52. Beyond Air has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Beyond Air by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Beyond Air by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey bought 350,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 481,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,400.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.