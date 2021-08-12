Oppenheimer Weighs in on TripAdvisor, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for TripAdvisor in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly expects that the travel company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. TripAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.53.

TRIP traded down $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $35.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.38.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

