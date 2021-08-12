Opsens (CVE:OPS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.39

Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as low as C$1.35. Opsens shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on OPS. Raymond James set a C$2.75 price target on Opsens and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Opsens from C$2.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Opsens alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.39.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.