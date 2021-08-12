OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Issues Earnings Results

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 179.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%.

OPTN stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,042. The company has a market capitalization of $137.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.10. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44.

OPTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

