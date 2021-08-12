Opus (OPT) Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, Opus has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Opus has a total market cap of $313,646.75 and $59.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00055419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.93 or 0.00870603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00110001 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Opus Profile

OPT is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

