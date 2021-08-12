Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Oracle by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $118,779,800. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

ORCL stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.57. The company had a trading volume of 121,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,208,813. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.43. The company has a market capitalization of $250.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

