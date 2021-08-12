Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €12.62 ($14.85).

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

EPA:ORA opened at €9.55 ($11.23) on Thursday. Orange has a one year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a one year high of €15.80 ($18.59). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.78.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

